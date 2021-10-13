Bigg Boss 15 is everywhere as people can’t stop talking about the latest season. From hurling abuses to age shaming, the show has seen it all in just 2 weeks. However, the show is also making headlines for Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer’s romance. The two are often seen kissing and cuddling, however, contestants including the netizens are scratching their heads in confusion and now a former BB contestant and actress Kashmera Shah shared her opinion about the same.

Shows ardent fans, calling their romance fake, some even accused the former Splitsvilla contestant of playing a game with Ieshaan.

Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah who every year follows Bigg Boss like a true fan, opened up about her views on Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer’s relationship in BB 15, she wrote on twitter, “Sometimes love just happens. I know it seems fast and unreal but why am I liking #IeshaanSehgaal so much. The way he talks to #meisha and promises her not lose his cool is just awesome. I see real love in his eyes for her. I am unsure about #meisha still.”

Kashmera Shah also added, “Also I think we will see a strong@realumarriaz now. I liked the way he took a stand and then fought with the lovebirds and then made up too. Clear headed and focused. Nobody wants to get nominated #thatsthetruth.”

Apart from the actress, another former Bigg Boss contestant, Andy Kumar shared his views on the same, he wrote, “Everyone can see #MeishaIyer is playing a game & #IshaanSehgal is a lost puppy! I love you in 7days.”

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer’s closeness was also discussed during the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Salman Khan teased both the contestants and called it the fastest romance in the history of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants like, Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz were also seen raising questions about their growing closeness. Jay said, “Humko laga dhai mahine mein hoga, yeh log dhai din mein shuru ho gaye.”

On the other hand, Umar Riaz, who shares cold vibes with Ieshaan since day 1, said, “Miesha is playing a game with Ieshaan.”

Among all the comments, one thing is common that everyone doubts Miesha Iyer while others are finding Ieshaan Sehgaal genuine.

Let us know about your thoughts about the same, and who do you find more honest among the two love birds?

