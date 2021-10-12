Ghanshyam Nayak left for heavenly abode on October 3 after his long battle with Cancer. Although he was a prominent film and theater actor, many came to know about his prowess from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where he played the character of Nattu Kaka. In a recent interview, the veteran star’s son Vikas opens up about his father’s last few days and when he realized that the actor started going into another world.

Advertisement

The late actor underwent cancer surgery last year and started shooting for the show in June this year but his health condition didn’t allow him to shoot.

Advertisement

In a conversation with ETimes, Ghanshyam Nayak’s son Vikas spoke about the late actor’s last days and how his health deteriorated, he shares, “Towards the last few days, dad had difficulty in breathing and we tried to arrange for oxygen and nurses at home. But he slipped further. And, we rushed him to the hospital. He had to be admitted to the ICU, then was moved into a room as he got a bit better but again had to be sent back to the ICU as the condition deteriorated yet again.15 days prior to his demise, his sugar had shot up to alarming heights and he wasn’t recognising anybody. But after the sugar level went down, he knew who was around him.”

Vikas further reveals that the day prior to his death, his father Ghanshyam Nayak asked him about his identity and that’s when they realised that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor has started going into the other world.

However, the late actor’s son fulfilled his final wish that he wanted to die with make up on, he said, “We called a professional makeup artist to do makeup on his face when he passed away as he wanted to die with his makeup on. And I must tell you that there was immense peace on his face when his pulse stopped.”

Ghanshyam Nayak’s final rites were performed in Mumbai on October 4, in the presence of his family, friends, and several cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, including producer Asit Kumarr Modi and director Malav Rajda.

Must Read: Nisha Rawal Shares A Cryptic Quote, “If You Speak Too Much, They’ll Say You’re Cheap” Amidst Custody Battle Of Her Son Kavish With Karan Mehra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube