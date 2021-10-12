Shehnaaz Gill has been going probably through the worst phase of her life. She lost the love of her life, Sidharth Shukla, in her lap. The actor passed away on 2nd September after suffering a heart attack. It’s been really difficult for SidNaaz fans to cope up with the loss. So one can only imagine what Sana must be going through!

Ever since the tragic incident, Shehnaaz has maintained her silence. She hasn’t spoken a word for Sidharth in public, neither has she shared any tribute post for him. She recently returned to work and is currently busy promoting her upcoming film with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, titled Honsla Rakh.

A video went viral on the internet that stated Shehnaaz Gill has decided to leave Mumbai forever. The video was posted by a YouTube channel and left all the Sidharth Shukla as well as SidNaaz fans worried.

However, as per the latest reports, there is no truth to that viral clip. The channel that posted the video often does it in order to garner views. So it’s just the scenario of another cooked-up story (at least till now).

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill opted for a really simple look as she promoted Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress attended only limited interviews and the rest of the promotions were covered by her co-stars.

Fans were worried to see Shehnaaz as she looked pale. Many even called her ‘sherni’ for being a thorough professional.

It is being said that Sidharth Shukla’s mom Rita has been taking care of Sana in Mumbai. The actress has been staying with his mother, who’s been constantly supporting her and providing her strength ever since Sid’s demise.

