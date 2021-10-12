Nidhi Bhanushali has left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah long back but fans still love her the same. The actress loves nature and is often seen travelling to mountains and beaches. This time too, she has shared the perfect vacation goals but it is Bhavya Gandhi who stole the limelight. Read on for details!

As most know, Bhavya played the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He left the show in 2017 in order to explore opportunities in the Gujarati film industry. He’s been a part of many regional films like Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhay, Striker amongst others. Nidhi, on the other hand, left the show in 2019 in order to pursue her education.

One may not know but Nidhi Bhanushali shares a great equation with most of her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars even after she left the show. Recently, Malva Rajda shared a post for her on Daughter’s Day. Bhavya Gandhi has now reacted to her latest post.

In the picture, Nidhi Bhanushali could be seen donning a blue t-shirt. She pairs it up with flared denim which is ripped in parts. One could notice a camera around her neck as she enjoyed the picturesque location.

She flaunted her poetic side as she captioned her post, “Helplessly hoping Her harlequin hovers nearby Awaiting a word Gasping at glimpses Of gentle true spirit He runs, wishing he could fly Only to trip at the sound of good-bye Wordlessly watching He waits by the window And wonders At the empty place inside Heartlessly helping himself to her bad dreams He worries Did he hear a good-bye? Or even hello?”

Bhavya Gandhi was rather funny when he ignored it all and commented, “Nice jeans.” Netizens were let in splits and began liking his comment.

A user even ended up writing, “Tapu beta masti nahi.”

Check out the post below:

