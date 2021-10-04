Advertisement

Our industry suffered another huge shock yesterday as Ghanshyam Nayak passed away. He was loved for his portrayal as Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His last rites are being done today in Mumbai and co-stars Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Bhavya Gandhi amongst others paid their last respects. Scroll below for all the details!

Ghanshyam was suffering from prolonged illness. He went through a complicated surgery earlier this year after he was diagnosed with cancer. The veteran star was more than happy to return to sets in June but his health did not permit him to continue.

Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Tanmay Vekaria, Bhavya Gandhi, Samay Shah amongst others attended the funeral of Ghanshyam Nayak. The last journey took place today morning and even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi paid his last respect.

Check out the pictures from Ghanshyam Nayak’s funeral below:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors learnt about the news after the son of Ghanshyam Nayak called Tanmay Vekeria last evening.

Munmun Dutta had later paid her respect on Instagram. Sharing a string of pictures with the late actor, she wrote, “Too many memories, too many great things to write about you. I was blessed to know you for the past 13 years Kaka…You will always be remembered by me and many, whose life you touched as an artist. I hope you’re in a better place now. Heaven is brighter today because of you.”

Tanmay Vekaria posted, “Too difficult to accept the very fact, that he’s no more wt us”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda shared, “Ghanshyam bhai know you since i was a child wen u use to do plays with my dad…loved you then and loved you now..and you will always be loved by everyone who knew you…still have to come across such a jovial, lovable and a selfless man like you…thank you for always showering ur love and blessings on me…you will be really missed a lot…love you natu kaka..,” reports ETimes.

Rest in peace, Nattu Kaka!

