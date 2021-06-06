Becoming an actor and landing a character role is not an easy job. They are several celebrities in Bollywood and the television industry who can testify the truth in that statement. Today, we are talking about the struggles of one such actor – Tanmay Vekaria, aka Bagha from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In TMKOC, Tanmay plays Bagha, Natu Kaka’s (Ghanshyam Nayak) nephew and an employee at Gada Electronics. Because of his catchphrase ‘Jaise jiski soch’ and his weirdly funny posture, Tanmay has fetched unprecedented fame. But did you know before landing this role – with great difficulty – he ran his family expenses on a mere salary of Rs four thousand?

As reported by naidunia, there was a time in Tanmay Vekaria, aka Bagha’s life, when he used to feed himself and his family members with only a job paying Rs. 4000. Difficult days right? Read on to know how he made it from poverty to an essential part of one of the most-loved and longest-running shows on Indian television today.

While he has a humble beginning, Tanmay Vekaria’s journey to becoming Bagha on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was an easy one. It isn’t easy to land a character role in a popular show, and the same stands true in the case of Tanmay. The actor did a lot in order to land the role, and it even included playing four other roles in the sitcom before getting this one.

Before being signed as Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2010, Tanmay Vekaria played an auto driver, taxi driver, inspector, and teacher. After this, in 2010, Tanmay was given the role of Bagha. From then on, Tanmay has given his all to the show and his character, becoming one of our favourites.

