Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a lot of masalas just within its first week. There are contestants like Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali who are creating noise over their aggressive side. On the other hand, love is blooming in the house with contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal. Andy Kumar now claims that this ‘I love you’ in 7 days is just part of the game. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Many celebrities share their views on Bigg Boss 15. Kamya Punjabi, Gauahar Khan, Kashmera Shah, Devoleena Bhattacharjee are some of the celebrities who share their opinion on social media platforms and support their favourites! Now, Andy Kumar has shared his review of the current season and shared a 54 minutes long video on YouTube.

Advertisement

Andy Kumar shared it on his Twitter handle and wrote, “#UmarRiaz is bang on Everyone can see #MeishaIyer is playing a game & #IshaanSehgal is a lost puppy! I love you in 7days Today #Umar is finally killing it!”

Check out the tweet shared by Andy Kumar on Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal below:

#UmarRiaz is bang on

Everyone can see #MeishaIyer is playing a game & #IshaanSehgal is a lost puppy!

I love you in 7days 🤣 Today #Umar is finally killing it! Watch my review in 10mins !

Link 👉🏽 https://t.co/qJwT9soBzA#BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) October 11, 2021

Eyebrows were raised when Miesha and Ieshaan started getting close in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Their chemistry started brewing really quickly and both even ended up locking lips in front of the cameras.

Even contestants inside the house made fun of the fact that the duo is in love in just a span of 3-days. Afsana Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz were seen raising questions on their relationship.

Now, with even Andy Kumar stating the same, is this ‘game’ between Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal turn out to be true, or are they really in love? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: Salim Khan Doesn’t Want Amitabh Bachchan To Be Part Of Films Anymore: “There Are No Stories For An Actor Like Amitabh Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube