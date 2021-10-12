Shah Rukh Khan is going through tough times in his life ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB. Even though the investigation in the drugs case is on and the truth is yet to come out, Shah Rukh is already facing the heat on social media.

Not just social media, but Shah Rukh is even facing a dent in his brand value of advertisements. Recently, we saw BYJU’s (educational technology company) pausing its association with King Khan. Amid son Aryan’s arrest, the company has pulled off its advertisements and promotional material featuring Khan.

While many believe that Shah Rukh Khan will fetch more losses due to Aryan‘s case, ad experts have a different take.

Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar feels the case of Aryan Khan is just a ‘tamasha’ and by now, everybody knows how suspicious the arrest was. As per him, BYJU’s has only paused their association and not removed Shah Rukh Khan as their face.

“Rivals might use it saying your brand ambassador’s son is doing drugs, what are you teaching children? They don’t want to open themselves up for any such attack. Rather than dropping him from the whole thing, they just paused to see what the result is. Aryan is just being held for the heck of it, it is a political thing and everybody understands that. At the end they will have to let him go,” Prahlad says while talking to Hindustan Times.

Filmmaker and ad maker Pritish Nandy feels that Shah Rukh Khan’s brand value has indeed decreased over time and that’s natural. He isn’t of the opinion that Aryan’s case is causing any damage to brand ‘SRK’.

Nandy says, “SRK’s brand value is no longer as strong as it once was when his films were doing much better. There were more people interested in watching him than there are now, so there is a natural diminishing of brand value. That cannot be attributed to the episode involving his son.”

