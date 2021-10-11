Advertisement

Bigg Boss season 15’s first Weekend Ka Vaar was full of surprises and entertainment as singers entered the house to celebrate Navratri. Meanwhile, Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get evicted from the season, in an interview; the model went on to slam makers for not showing any of his footage.

In just one week so much has happened on the reality show, from fights to arguments and the audience even witnessed romance blooming between Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal.

Rakhi Sawant graced the show on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode; the drama queen had a fun conversation with Salman Khan and the contestants. While talking to Sahil Shroff, the actress called him for his inactive behaviour in the show and said he was taking it ‘too lightly.’

Talking to Amar Ujala, Sahil Shroff felt makers did injustice to him by not showing any of his footage instead they just focused on fights, he told, “It is surprising that my footage is almost nil, despite the fact that I spent one week inside the house. I did all the household chores during this one week but none of that was shown. The show gives importance only to fights.”

He added, “This show is not made for me. I am a calm person, and only people surrounded by controversies are seen on the show. That made my journey quite difficult.”

Meanwhile, in a conversation with ETimes, Sahil Shroff claims that he had just started engaging with other housemates but he took his own time to open up, he said, “I was just starting to make my place in the house and make my way through the chaos. I was taking my time there and everyone noticed that. I had just started engaging more with other contestants when I was eliminated. Before I entered the BB house, people had told me that I should take my time to open up. But other contestants didn’t do that, which I suppose was a disadvantage for me.”

“Everyone was nominated last week. If there had been a round where people had to name contestants for nomination, I’m sure I wouldn’t have been nominated because I had a good rapport with almost everyone. Most people there are TV faces, which I think was a disadvantage for me,” he added.

In the first week of Bigg Boss 15, every contestant was nominated due to Pratik Sehajpal as his aggression due to Jay Bhanushali led to break several house properties, as a punishment other contestants, excluding Pratik, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat had to face the consequences.

Sahil Shroff was an unknown face for many but he has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2, and later he worked on films like Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Dear Maya. Recently, he was seen playing a negative role in the web series Baarish, featuring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi.

