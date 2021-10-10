Advertisement

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 was high on drama as it was full of entertainment and fun. Meanwhile, Salman Khan who is known for joking with contestants and scolding them for their mistakes, but one of the moments from the episode grabbed everyone’s attention, when Tiger Zinda Hai actor took Raj Kundra’s name.

The episode saw a superstar bashing Pratik Sehajpal for damaging house properties like, breaking glass and detaching bathroom locks, he even schooled Nishant Bhat for not stopping Pratik.

Later during the conversation, Salman Khan asks Pratik and Nishant if they understood what he was trying to explain, the duo nodded their heads in agreement. He then moves on to name other contestants including Karan Kundrra and said, “Karan Kundrra samajh gaya aur Raj Kundra bhi samajh gaya.”

Listening to Raj Kundra’s name, Shamita Shetty was baffled for a moment but immediately realized that Salman Khan took his name as a joke, and she started laughing at the joke.

Along with the actress, some netizens were taken aback after he took Kundra’s name in Bigg Boss 15, as they felt it wasn’t needed, one wrote, “#RajKundra bhi samjh Gaya.#ShamitaShetty understood what #SalmanKhan was trying to say,” while another wrote, “Y @BeingSalmanKhan had 2 bring #RajKundra name? I mean wats d point? It was not funny sorry…”

Before entering the house, Karan Kundrra says he’s often confused as Raj Kundra, he told Hindustan Times, “Initially, it was quite amusing, but later on I was quite ticked off by it. That was quite funny and frustrating at the same time. So many people have read it. I have a screenshot of that article with me. Now, if anyone reads that in a small town, and doesn’t read the updated news, they’d think it’s me for the rest of their lives.”

