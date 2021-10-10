Advertisement

If there’s one mother-daughter duo that looks absolutely stunning and doesn’t even look like their age is Shweta Tiwari and her 21-year-old daughter, Palak Tiwari. Netizens often comment on the pictures and videos on social media that they look like sisters and not like a mother-daughter duo.

Palak took to her Instagram account to share a video with mommy where the duo was seen dancing and fans couldn’t keep calm but call them ‘sisters’.

Sharing the dancing video with mommy, Shweta Tiwari on Instagram, Palak Tiwari captioned it with emojis and wrote, “😛😛😛😛”. As soon as the video was uploaded, fans started reacted and a user commented, “Omg you guys look like sisters 😍❤️❤️❤️.”

Another user reacted to Palak Tiwari’s video with mother Shweta Tiwari and commented, “Itni jawan mom kaise h??? Kya khaate ho hame bhi batao … Mujhe b wo jadi buti chahiye”. A third user commented, “Wawoo Sweta tumhara age to thahar gaya hai, tabhi to maa beti looking like two sisters”.

Take a look at the video here:

Well, truth be told, Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari does look like sisters!

Meanwhile recently, Shweta was hospitalized as she suffered weakness and low blood pressure. With the news going viral all over the social media platforms, fans got really worried and were concerned about their favourite’s health.

Later, Shweta Tiwari’s team released a statement and informed that she was doing fine. “The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change,” they revealed adding that she’s recovering and will be home soon!

What are your thoughts on Palak Tiwari’s video with mommy Shweta? Tell us in the comments below.

