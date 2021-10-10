Advertisement

Kapil Sharma is in talks for signing a new movie. Other than being the host of his show The Kapil Sharma Show, Sharma has also featured in a couple of films. He made his big-screen debut in Abbas-Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu in 2015 and was able to grab some attention from his fans and movie-goers.

The second film that he did was Firangi in 2017, but that turned out to be a box-office flop. Kapil has since then not entered the film business, but now rumours are afloat that he is ready to make a comeback.

According to The Free Press Journal, the source has revealed that the filmmakers want to work with Kapil Sharma on the project and are discussing the suitable dates for filming. “One cannot divulge the details on the project, but the makers are convinced that they want to do the film with Kapil. Dates of the actor are being worked out as his show is a long-running one and is also an important one from the channel’s perspective,” the source said.

“How Kapil plans his time for the film is crucial to his signing it,” the source added. Though not a lot about this project has been revealed neither by the makers nor by Kapil Sharma, his fans would love to see the entertainer getting back into acting.

Meanwhile, a lot has been going on at The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, choreographer Terence Lewis, along with Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur, graced the set of the comedy show. While it was going on, a man from the audience threatened to stop the show until Terence gave back his Rs. 50,000, which he alleged were taken by his team.

Other than Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu and Firangi, Kapil Sharma has also cameoed and made a special appearance in a few more movies like ABCD 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, and It’s My Life. Sharma has also voiced the character Red for the Hindi dubbed version of The Angry Birds Movie 2.

