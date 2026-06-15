The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Tate managing to take Holly’s mind off her troubles; Stephanie almost shooting Joy; Xander and EJ back to sparring; Sarah asking for Brady’s help; Belle and Chad at a baseball game; Amy confiding in Melinda; and Shawn and Jada with confessions.

The drama, the choices, the surprise, the searches, the doubts, the mess, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 15, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 15, 2026

The first episode of the week features Julie and Marlena reflecting on life’s challenges. The two women have been through a lot in their lives, be it ups and downs, joy and heartbreak, or grief and love. Their experiences have strengthened their friendship, and it seems they are busy reflecting on it.

How will this walk down memory lane fare? On the other hand, EJ extends a romantic invitation to Cat. Working together has brought them closer in more ways than one. Their kisses have ignited a deeper desire to explore what could be between them. EJ has thus decided to take a step forward.

He has issued an invitation to Cat, and now the ball is in her court. Is she going to accept the invitation and take up the chance, or will she refuse because she is still not over Chad? Meanwhile, Paulina pressures Johnny and Chanel. She wants to do what she can to protect her daughter’s life.

Knowing about Chanel’s cancer diagnosis has spurred her into the task of finding a way to save her. Paulina even went to EJ to ask for a drug that is capable of saving Chanel’s life. Will her determination help her daughter? And when she pushes her for the same, how will Chanel react to this?

How will her husband, Johnny, react? And then lastly, Belle and Chad are game to team up in search of answers. They have been spending time together lately and getting closer, even sharing kisses. When Belle and Chad decide to join hands to find some answers, what will this be about?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers (June 15–19): Stephanie Wrestles With Herself, Kristen Warns Johnny While Chad & Theo Investigate

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