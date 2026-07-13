Days Of Our Lives Daily Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Lexie confides in Marlena

EJ decides to step up his game

Alex is left puzzled by the truth

The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Holly being furious at Sarah for accusing her of doing drugs. Gabi and Theo clashed once again while Rafe threatened to pull the plug on Cat’s investigation into EJ. Paulina lost her cool on Abe, and lastly, Kristen and Gwen bonded over their enemy.

DOOL Spoilers (Monday, July 13, 2026): Episode #15420

Alex is puzzled

The last few weeks have been hard for Alex as he forced himself into the role of being a father to his daughter Kelsey, having only recently found out about her existence. Amidst this, his marriage with Stephanie has faced a little friction. He is about to find out just how much it has affected his wife.

When he meets Joy, he discovers that she sent him a voicemail that he never received. And that’s when it comes to light that Stephanie deleted it after being angry at Joy for constantly keeping her husband running to her under the guise of co-parenting. How will Alex react to this move by her?

Stephanie makes a confession

On the other hand, Stephanie is about to make a confession to her mother, Kayla. But what could it be about? Is this related to her Joy and Kelsey? Or is this about her marriage to Alex? Or maybe even her trauma that she has not fully healed from? Could it be about the voicemail she deleted?

Lexie reveals her secret

Meanwhile, Lexie is set to reveal her secret to Marlena. Her symptoms are only worsening, and this has put her on edge. She even clashed with EJ about this, but it seems she wants to confide in someone without breaking her family’s heart. It’s no surprise since Marlena is known for her support.

EJ steps up his game

And lastly, EJ is not backing down from his clash against his sister Kristen. The two have rarely gotten along, and lately things have only gotten more tense. Kristen is playing her cards right, and EJ is not backing down either.

Days of Our Lives FAQs

Q: Who accused Holly of doing drugs?

A: Sarah accused Holly of consuming drugs.

Q: Who deleted Joy’s voicemail?

A: Stephanie deleted Joy’s voicemail for Alex.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (July 13–17, 2026): Lauren Reminisces, Victor Gives Kyle A Warning, While Nikki Is Concerned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News