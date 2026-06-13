The previous episode of General Hospital saw Ethan weighing his options. Meanwhile, Tracy had harsh words for Willow. On the other hand, Brook Lynn sought out Sonny’s aid to trap Willow. Elsewhere, Chase made a high-profile arrest, which was Tracy. And then lastly, Alexis was persuasive.

From confessions and assistance to information and worries, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 15, 2026

The first episode of the week features Cassius clearing the air. On the other hand, Nina sounded an alarm. Is this regarding Brennan? Next, Lulu makes a confession. But to whom? Gio shares his excitement with Emma. Is this about his career? Alexis and Ric review their plans. What will they do?

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Valentin accepts his fate. Has he found himself in danger? When Brennan bargains with Willow, is the latter going to agree? Dante defends Cassius. Is this regarding his job at the PCPD? Tracy and Michael see eye-to-eye. Are they joining hands against Willow? Cullum gets new intel. From whom?

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Willow is blindsided. Is this because of Brook Lynn’s plan? When Carly is cornered, is this about Josslyn? Elsewhere, Ethan pulls a fast one. Tracy confronts Brook Lynn. Has she found out her plans to trap Willow in the car crash? Meanwhile, Lulu is transparent with Dante. Is this regarding Rocco?

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Sonny shares his strategy with Ric. What will they do? And is this regarding Sidwell? Laura makes an offer while Rocco makes a horrifying discovery. Is he back home or still away with Britt? Sidwell lays a trap. Is this for Lucas or for Sonna and Laura? Dante confides in Elizabeth. Will she advise him?

Friday, June 19, 2026

The final episode of the week features Ethan delivering a message to Ava. What could it be? Cassius brings intel to Lulu. Is this regarding Rocco’s and Britt’s movements? Trina ponders her next move. Could it be about her career? Brennan is alarmed. And then lastly, Felicia offers encouragement.

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