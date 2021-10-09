Advertisement

It was 2019 when Kapil Sharma became part of a drug-free India campaign launched by The Art of Living. It didn’t go well with the netizens and soon, the comedian started backlash on the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kapil in the past have spoken about his alcohol addiction and going through depression, this was primarily the reason why his campaign post didn’t go well with the netizens.

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma shared a picture of himself on Instagram where he was holding a placard that read, “#Na Karunga Na Karne Doonga”. The campaign was supposed to take place at the Chandigarh University and Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar, Haryana, on February 18, 2019, in the presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s Instagram post here:

Now, as soon as the post went viral, netizens started reacting to it and this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with them. The comedian has struggled with his alcohol addiction in the past and has been vocal about it with his fans.

A netizen reacted to Kapil Sharma’s Instagram post and commented, “Are you really talking about Drugs? #Sarcam” Another netizen commented, “Ok but apna face dekho…Daru p p ke foola hua hai and ur doing this…wow…” A third netizen commented, “Daru kam piya karo.”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma once spoke about his drinking habit at the trailer launch of his film ‘Firangi’ and said, “I could not step on the stage to perform and would cancel the shoot. I suffered from anxiety and drank myself silly. I would stay locked up in the office with my pet dog. People stopped coming on the show and I went off the radar,” as reported India Today.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: KBC 13: Riteish Deshmukh Proposes Genelia Deshmukh By Going Down On Knees Reciting Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic Dialogues

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube