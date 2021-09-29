Advertisement

Kapil Sharma is one of the most successful comedians in the history of Indian television. His reach has not just been restricted to one single medium. The comedian has entertained us with his performance via films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu and Firangi. He is also coming up with his own Netflix show. We all know about his depression phase, but did anyone know he learnt about his illness via media reports? Read on for details!

It was during 2017-2018 when Kapil battled the mental illness. It was indeed a tough phase for him as he went missing from showbiz. Bizarre reports were being written about him but little did even he know that those were true. The comedian realized he had depression when he himself read about it on media reports.

During his appearance at the Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest, Kapil Sharma revealed, “So at that moment, you don’t feel that anything will change because all things seem negative at that time. Don’t know what kind of chemical gets released in your brain that doesn’t allow you to think positively. But my family gave me strength at the time, especially my wife, Ginni. She knew everything about what was happening in my life. No one else did.”

Kapil Sharma continued, “My mother knew nothing about mental illnesses and depression, she is a woman from a small village. Not just her, even I did not have much of an idea about it… Paper walon ka bhala ho jinhone likha ‘Kapil Sharma hue depression ka shikaar’. Mujhe pata chala, accha, ye hai mujhe (Bless those papers who wrote ‘Kapil Sharma is a victim of depression’. That’s when I realised what had happened to me’)”

But all’s well that ends well, isn’t it? Kapil was grateful to his wife Ginni Chatrath for standing by him like a pillar!

Sending lots of love and more power to Kapil Sharma!

