Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce rumours are doing rounds on social media these days. Although the couple hasn’t made an official announcement regarding the same but rumours are rife about their separation on the internet. ChaySam as their fans love to call them got married in 2017 in a fairytale wedding affair and you’ll be amazed to read the amount spent on their extraordinary affair.

The couple will be celebrating their 4th anniversary next month and fans are really excited to see their pictures on social media.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married on October 6th, 2017 in a lavish wedding affair that also consisted of an extraordinary guests list. Reportedly, the couple spent around Rs 10 crores on their wedding and it definitely costs more than a Rolls Royce Phantom.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding guest lists consisted of 150 people and the couple had two wedding ceremonies following two different rituals. One was a Hindu wedding ceremony where Sam donned her grandmother D Rajeshwari’s saree and the other was a Christian wedding ceremony where the actress wore an elegant gown.

Take a look at ChaySam’s wedding pictures here:

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are truly a match made in heaven!

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Naga opened up on the divorce rumours with his wife Samantha, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor answered if it is ‘painful’ and said, “Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I’ve learned is that in today’s age, news replaces news. Today there’s one news, tomorrow there’s another news, today’s news is forgotten. But in my grandfather’s time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you’re getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn’t stay in people’s minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me.”

