South actor and everyone’s Baahubali, Prabhas will now soon be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Om Raut’s upcoming film Adipurush. The actor is indeed a heartthrob for a lot of fans across the globe, yet there are trollers out there targeting him over his looks!

The outstanding actor is nowadays shooting for his upcoming film. Talking about the trolling incident, last night the Baahubali actor was snapped outside the shooting location of his film Adipurush.

In the images, Prabhas was seen sitting in the back seat of his car. Prabhas had worn a black t-shirt, shades, and a black cap. He also had a sharp moustache that was complimenting his whole look.

Check out the post below:

The moment the post was dropped on social media, Prabhas‘ images spread like wildfire out there! Many of them were going gaga over his look yet some of the netizens mercilessly scoured him for his looks.

As Prabhas looked quite different in the images, he was brutally trolled for it. Cyber citizen went on to say that the actor has gained tremendous weight and will not look decent as Ram in Adipurush.

The first user wrote, ‘Chotta bheem’. while other users pointed out that he is depressed by writing, ‘Defo looks depressed’. Another user wrote, ‘Bahubali kattappa ko khane ke baad ka look’, while another user wrote ‘Side dedo Uncle aa rahe hai’ said other user. The most impacting comment was by a user who wrote ‘These heroes too should retire instead of running around heroines half their age. This guy looks old and should play roles that suit his age’.

Talking about Adipurush, it is an Indian mythological movie that is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film will star Prabhas as Adipurush, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Suuny Singh as Lakshman. The film will be releasing on August 11, 2022.

