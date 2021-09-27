Advertisement

Having made waves on the internet with its larger-than-life trailer, R Madhavan’s highly anticipated Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 1st April 2022. The movie has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

While R Madhavan will be seen in the skin of the eponymous Nambi Narayanan, this will also be his debut directorial. The actor-turned-director has also produced and written the film.

With an ensemble star cast comprising of Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. Tracing the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal, the biographical drama will unveil the truth behind the mystery.

R Madhavan‘s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has already piqued the interest of the audience with its trailer taking the internet by storm. Touted to be Madhavan’s biggest movie yet, fans are awaiting his return to the big screen after three years, especially given his never-seen-before avatar. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in parts of India, Georgia, Russia, France and Russia.

