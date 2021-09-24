Advertisement

The first track of Malayalam film ‘Bhramam’ was released on Wednesday evening and it showed well-known actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in his elements, along with Raashi Khanna, garnering YouTube views in tens of thousands. The song is titled ‘Munthiripoovo’.

Directed by Ravi K. Chandran, ‘Bhramam’ is the Malayalam remake of the 2018 Hindi crime comedy thriller ‘Andhadhun’, starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurana and Radhika Apte.

Prithviraj took to social media to announce the release of the track. He wrote: “Presenting to you the first single from the #Bhramam album — #Munthiripoovo. This one is pure magic!” Jakes Bejoy has composed, arranged and lent his voice to the song. The lyrics have been penned by B.K. Harinarayan.

The video of the song features Prithviraj Sukumaran along with his co-star Raashi Khanna. It provides a sneak peek at the musical journey that fans can hope from this movie when it starts streaming on October 7.

Previously, talking about Bhramam, director Ravi said, “Taking the scale of production a notch higher than the original, some unique elements of drama and humour have been weaved in ‘Bhramam’ along with a heady punch of music that discerningly fits into the narrative. I am happy that we have managed to push the envelope further in terms of cinematography and have brought our creative vision to life with such a nuanced storyline and hopefully, along with a talented team, we have been able to put together a film that will leave the audiences thoroughly entertained.”

To be released on Amazon Prime Video, ‘Bhramam’ also has Unni Mukundan, Sudheer Karamana and Mamtha Mohandas.

