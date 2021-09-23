Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s love story has been nothing short of a fairytale. The two dated and lived together before tying the knot and has given us couple of goals every time they’ve stepped together in public. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Sam revealed Naga’s first wife who comes in between even when they kiss. Scroll below to read the scoop!

It’s not what you’re thinking. Haha!

Once Samantha Ruth Prabhu sat with Lakshmi Manchu on her show ‘Feet Up With The Stars’ and revealed Naga Chaitanya’s first wife. Talking about the bedroom secret, Lakshmi asked Sam, “You are making me say everything now, I know you were in a live-in relationship before marriage, now let me put it this way, what are the 3 things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man.”

Replying to Lakshmi Manchu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us. And now it’s enough, I guess I have said a lot of things.”

Haha, that’s every couple ever!

Meanwhile, earlier today in an interview with Film Companion, Naga Chaitanya addressed the divorced rumours with his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and revealed if it’s ‘painful’ to read all of this and said, “Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I’ve learned is that in today’s age, news replaces news. Today there’s one news, tomorrow there’s another news, today’s news is forgotten. But in my grandfather’s time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you’re getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn’t stay in people’s minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me.”

What are your thoughts on Naga’s first wife revealed by Sam? Tell us in the comments below.

