Tollywood’s most adorable couple, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are the true definitions of pure love. While remembering their loving moments let us head a few months back and witness the loving bond they have for each other.

See the couple together just slays all heart for the #ChaySam fans. From cozy holiday images to celebrate their success, the duo has never missed a chance to give major husband and wife goals to the fans. One such example could be a heart-melting video that was shared by the couple on the Instagram handle.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had once posted a video from a short holiday in Spain and really, the video is filled with love. The video shows Samantha dancing and singing the song ‘We Will Rock You’ while her husband tries to be as energetic as the actress. Capturing the post Samantha writes, “I love you for always pretending to be as enthusiastic as I am.”

For the unknown Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first were seen together, in 2014 when the two were working alongside each other in the movie Autonagar Surya directed by Deva Katta. After working together in the movie, fans suspected some spark between them and they were right. The couple was seen together at numerous locations and finally, in September 2016, the actress Samantha, who also runs the show Jam-Sam, admitted that she’s going out to Naga Chaitanya. The announcement it was declared that in October 2017, will get married in Goa. The two first got wedded as per the Hindu rituals on October 6th and on October 7th a Christian ceremony took place.

Now after 4 years of marriage, claims are coming in from all around that the two are heading in for a divorce. Still, both of them have rejected the claims of any such happening. Recently, Sam’s Twitter responses to Chay and father-in-law Nagarjuna are just shooting down the rumours one by one.

