Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are some of Tollywood’s most adorable couples, but recently there is a rumour that has been going around over their divorce that has upset the fans.

The couple has been recently making headlines because of the rumours of their separation that have gone viral and #ChaySam fans are not happy about it. This said rumour went viral when “The Family Man 2” actress Samantha decided to remove ‘Akkineni’ from her Instagram bio and made fans wonder about her action. Fans grew more anxious about the situation when the actress did not even attend her father-in-law’s birthday. As of now, there is no information conforming to the speculation yet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have now and then shown us the deep love that they have for each other. The sweet chemistry that fans died for was evident on their chat show Sam-Jam, which was hosted by Samantha. Recently Naga had arrived on the show as a guest and wanted to take on the ‘How well do we know each other?’ challenge with his wife.

Watch the video here:

The video showed Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya nailing all the questions whether it be answering the Akkineni family’s favourite holiday destination or their favourite cuisine.

The two had come together first in 2014 when they were co-stars in the film Autonagar Surya. And at that time it appeared that the two had a little spark between them. In 2015 the couple pampered each other by sending cute flirty tweets on Twitter. A little closeness between them was detected by fans during the same year when Sam first wished Chaitanya his birthday on her Twitter handle.

Following that the couple were spotted at many locations being together and finally in September 2016, Samantha confessed that she’s going out to Naga Chaitanya. In October 2017, the couple tied the knot in Goa. They first got married as per the Hindu rituals on October 6 and on October 7 a Christian ceremony took place.

On the professional side, Samantha will be featured along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan’s directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. On the other hand, Chaitanya will feature in Love Story alongside Sai Pallavi and he will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

