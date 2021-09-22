Advertisement

Actress Lakshmi Manchu hosted the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) here on Sunday. Clearly, her excitement about hosting the show was worth it.

The actress looked glamourous in a peach gown as she took the centre stage for hosting the show.

Advertisement

“I was super excited to be hosting SIIMA yet again. This is a great time for celebration as we all come together through the troubles that the film industry had to face the past two years but nonetheless, the show must go on and here we are acknowledging, celebrating the greatest talent that our South India has to offer,” Lakshmi says.

The ‘Pitta Kathalu’ actress was very happy to meet her friends from the fraternity again.

“This was fun, I had not seen many of my friends in the past couple of years. With Zoom meetings and cancelled events and last minute disappointments and being dressed waist-high all this felt changed and we were in our full form for SIIMA,” Lakshmi Manchu says.

Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu launched her own YouTube channel earlier this month. The actress feels this is the best time to make the most of the digital world.

The ‘Pitta Kathalu’ actress was always asked to start this venture but she waited for the right time to launch it.

“I have been asked to start a YouTube channel for years now. I didn’t see what more value I can bring to it earlier but now looking at the world turning more digital, I thought this was a great medium to start creating work. I am really excited for a new journey,” Lakshmi tells IANS.

Asked what will be the focus of content on the channel, and Lakshmi answers in jest: “The prime focus is obviously going to be me!”

Lakshmi Manchu goes on to explain: “I am going to curate a few series on different things we can talk about and I am open for suggestions too.”

Lakshmi also hosts a cookery show for a digital platform where she invites celebrity guests and gets them cooking.

The actress has been focusing on creating quirky content digitally.

Lakshmi Manchu has a reason for it.

“Now more than ever, more people are on their phones rather than on television and I think this is the medium which has slowly become their main source of entertainment. So, Lakshmi Manchu is there, everywhere. You can’t deny me!” she says.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Bold’ Role In The Family Man 2 Also A Reason Of Her Divorce With Akkineni Naga Chaitanya? 50 Crores’ Alimony Rumoured

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube