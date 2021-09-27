Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is enjoying the limelight. Many have been wondering if she will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house, but there are a lot of other exciting rumours too. Recently, reports were rife that the actress has bagged a film alongside Prabhas. Read on for the actual truth!

As many know, Prabhas is currently working on Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Rumours were rife that Divya has been roped in for an important role in the film. But it seems, all of it were just baseless reports.

Divya Agarwal exclusively told us, “No, there’s nothing like that, that has come to me at all. Anything that I have to come and reveal about my career or my future plans, you’ll see me talking about it first. Because I cannot stop myself when I want to talk, you all know that! It’s a pleasure to even be there in the news next to Prabhas, trust me!”

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal also spoke about her tiff with Karan Johar during the conversation.

Asked if she wasn’t scared to have lost projects over messing with a big name, she answered, “Never. Even before I entered into this industry, my parents have taught me, that no one can ever snatch your destiny. I strongly believe in that. I don’t think people should consider others on the basis of their personal behaviour. If Karan Johar wants to cast me tomorrow, I don’t want it just because he’s done a show with me or he knows me. I would want him to see my performance in Cartel and do auditions.”

