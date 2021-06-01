R Madhavan is an actor who doesn’t seem to be ageing. The actor, who began his acting career with the Tamil film Alaipayuthey (2000) and stepped into Bollywood with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), turns 51 today. Since then, the actor has wowed us in several films, including the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, 3 Idiots, Saala Khadoos and more.

As Maddy rings on his special day, we decided to celebrate it by taking a tour of his Mumbai home. From floor to ceiling windows and fresh, organic fruits and veggies, his home had it all. For those who do not know, the actor resides in Mumbai with his wife Sarita Birje, parents Saroja and Ranganathan and son Vedaant. Also part of his household are their dogs and pet bird, Ashley.

So scroll down and take a virtual tour of R Madhavan’s home via these pictures and videos he shared on social media.

LIVING ROOM

R Madhavan’s living room is the perfect balance of contemporary and traditional. The all-white space features two vibrant sofa sets with brass and wooden fixtures, as well as a huge dining table beside the terrace balconies. This space of his Mumbai home is also home to some traditional elements like a Tanjore painting in maroon, gold, and emerald green, an antique vase, and some other unique pieces of art.

Besides having an artistic console and several speakers in the room, a pool table can be found in another corner, along with a few more elements. The floor to ceiling windows offers good amounts of natural light and the greenery place around the room and on the terrace balconies being in loads of positivity.

BEDROOM

R Madhavan’s bedroom is void of any and excess titbits. While the room is minimalistic, it comes with an attached kitchen garden set outside the window.

PLANTS

Talking about his plants, let us tell you that almost every area of the house has a speck of greenery. The actor and his family have grown numerous organic vegetables and fruits at home, and these can be seen in the different pictures and videos shared from Maddy’s Mumbai home.

R Madhavan’s terrace balcony is an extension of the kitchen garden, with numerous plants placed around a dark marble Buddha figurine. The balcony also gives a great view of the neighbourhood. He has a full papaya tree on his terrace!

Here are a few more pictures and videos of R Madhavan’s Mumbai home:

We wish Maddy shared more glimpses of the other areas of his house too. I’m taking tips from it to incorporate in my place.

Happy Birthday, R Madhavan.

