Advertisement

Archana Puran Singh makes headlines almost every day majorly due to her association with The Kapil Sharma Show. Although the actress entertains her fans with interesting and funny social media posts, trolls never stop themselves from making fun of her. Recently, the actress finally broke her silence and replied to people who assume she has nothing to do on the comedy show.

She also talked about how she’s constantly joked about for laughing at every gag since she was part of another comedy show before replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show

Advertisement

Talking to ETimes, Archana Puran Singh claimed while she was judging Comedy Circus for almost 10 years the makers used to edit episodes in such a manner that she’s always seen laughing hysterically at every joke but the reality was different. She disclosed, “It is funny how because of bad editing skills, an actor has to pay the price. There is an old story that I laugh at the silliest of jokes. I want to finally clear that misconception once and for all!”

Archana Puran Singh further explained, “I judged Comedy Circus for almost 10 years and all the comedians, who are part of Kapil’s show, used to be very young then and performed in that show, too. When they cracked jokes, I used to laugh at some of them and just smile at the others, but when the episode aired, it seemed like I had laughed at the silliest of jokes.”

“The team used to edit the episode in such a way that my laughter was added to almost every act and even in places where I had not laughed. This was wrong because it made me look like I had even laughed at a boring joke when in reality, I hadn’t. I have nothing against the makers, but I am sad that the editing team was not careful about this,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh feels she’s still carrying the burden from Comedy Circus that she “just keeps laughing and doing nothing on the show,” and says, “Like I had said earlier, it is not easy to sit for hours and judge an act. Similarly, if you notice in Kapil’s show, I am not laughing on every banter.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Says, “Agar Meri Behan Hoti Toh Main Aapki Maa ****” Blasting Pratik Sehajpal Backing Vidhi Pandya

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube