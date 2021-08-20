Advertisement

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, in a recent conversation, has opened up about his break-up with his long-time girlfriend and actress Asha Negi. Rithvik, who become a household name for his performance as Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in the television series Pavitra Rishta, met Asha on the sets of the show in 2011.

The duo was in a relationship since their time on the show, however, the couple broke up recently. Read on to know what he said.

Opening up on his relationship with Asha Negi, in a chat show ‘By Invite Only Season 2’ Rithvik Dhanjani said, “I can’t begin to thank my stars enough, not just for that relationship and not just for Asha being a part of my life but for each and every human being that loves the both of us together. Till date I still have people asking me about the times we spent on Pavitra Rishta together.

Talking about his relationship with Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani continued, “My love is celebrated, and it still has wings. I am in a great place; she is in a beautiful place. I wish the best for her. I think those 9-10 years of my life were the best thing that has ever happened to me, it really made me who I am, and she really helped me become so much better of a human being. I can’t thank her enough. It’s been a beautiful union up until the time it was. We now probably have different ways and journeys. And that’s all that I live by every day.”

The episode featuring Rithvik Dhanjani will be released on August 21 on Zoom.

