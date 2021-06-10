Breakups in tinsel town are never personal, and end up becoming the trending topics of discussion for the gossiper clan. One such breakup that ended up becoming the most spoken about in showbiz news was when Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi decided to call it off and part ways. The two decided to do it cordially and did not create any fuss about it. But that did not stop people from talking about it.

For the unaware, Asha and Rithvik both met on the sets of their hit TV show Pavitra Rishta, which was led by Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput. Love blossomed, and the two were dating each other before the world got to know. The two dated for 6 years and then came the time no fan ever wished for. The two decided to part ways and call the relationship off.

While everyone was waiting to know the reason behind the drastic step, both maintained silence. Asha Negi is now talking about the aftermath of the breakup and how they have moved on. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking about her past relationship with Rithvik Dhanjani, she said they are on good terms. As per Tellychakkar, Asha Negi said, “It’s good. We both are on good terms and whenever we want to talk to each other, convey something to each other we do that and it’s all normal.”

Adding to the same, Asha said she has moved on and so has Rithvik. Asha Negi said, “He has moved on, I have moved on, and I think it’s been more than a year now, so we all should move on. You want the other person to be happy, healthy and be at the top successful. I think that’s the most important thing. So I think that is great, that we both want the best for each other. That is something which is beautiful and should be there.”

Asha Negi will be next seen in Khwabon Ke Parindey. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

