Tujhse Hai Raabta Daily Update: Anupriya Gets Hurt & Starts Bleeding

Sonali and Amir Jaffar’s “Tujhse Hai Raabta” is keeping the audience entertained with the new twists and turns. Recently, we saw Moksh sending a video to Malhar saying that he has been kidnapped. Malhar quickly alerts his force and ask them to barricade areas surrounding his house.

Once he leaves, Kalyani goes to see how the kidnappers must have entered their house. Meanwhile, Anupriya asks Gungun if she knows anything about the kidnapping. Well, it was actually her plan and she had asked Moksh to sit in a drum outside their house. And once everyone gets to know about it, Aai gets the drum lifted from there.

They are able to save Moksh but Gungun too runs from there and while saving her Anupriya gets hurt. She falls on a rock and starts to bleed. Kalyani somehow picks her up and takes her to a hospital in Tujhse Hai Raabta.

Will Kalyani reach on time? Will she be able to save Anupriya? To know what happens next keep watching “Tujhse Hai Raabta”.

Produced under Sonali and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media Pvt Ltd, “Tujhse Hai Raabta” features Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale, to name a few. It airs on Zee TV.

