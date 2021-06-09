Advertisement

SidNaaz is the name Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s fans have given to the ‘yet rumoured’ couple. Post their stint in Bigg Boss, both the actors have created a massive fanbase on social media. Millions of their fans waiting for them to speak up and make their relationship official.

Sidharth has currently been basking in the glory of Broken But Beautiful 3 as his fans couldn’t stop trending him for the same. In his recent interview, he opened up about Shehnaaz and how she has been a super achiever.

While having a word with Filmfare, Sidharth Shukla opened up about the much-demanded collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill. He said, “Right now, it’s nothing you know, we’ve been under lockdown so we really don’t know anything.”

“So, I wouldn’t be able to tell you anything on that front because for now, there is nothing. But of course, things are good, and if something comes up, why not,” added Sidharth Shukla.

On being asked about Shehnaaz Gill’s achievements, Sid said, “It’s wonderful. You know she has come from Punjab. She has been here, and she’s working so hard and doing so well for herself, and it just feels wonderful, and it feels great. All the luck and power to her.”

