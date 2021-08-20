Advertisement

Urfi Javed has been making the headlines ever since she got eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house after just a 7-day stay. While she has been vocal about her not-so-pleasant equation with co-contestants Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal, the actress has not opened up about her personal life.

In a recent chat, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant got candid about the time her family found her pictures on an adult site and called her a p*rn star. She even opened up about the physical and mental torture she suffered at the hands of her father and her struggles – including when she and her sister ran away from home. Read on to know all she had to say.

During a recent conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Urfi Javed opened up about how her family reacted when her pictures were uploaded to an adult site. Revealing that they called her a p*rn star, the evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “I was not even in college, I was in the eleventh standard. The time was tough because I didn’t have my family’s support. Everyone was blaming me. My relatives called me a p*rn star and wanted me to check my bank account. My father was physically and mentally abusive towards me. I went to bear all this for two years.. No girl should go through what I went through.”

Urfi Javed further added that they were always told that girls don’t have a voice in their family, and only the men were allowed to make decisions. Talking about her decision to run away from home with her two sisters, she said, “When I left my house, it took me so long just to survive.” She added, “I stayed in a park for a week in Delhi. Then we three started looking for jobs. I got a job in a call center. My father got remarried and then the whole responsibility of the family came on to me and my sisters’ shoulders.”

During a recent exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Urfi opened up about many things, including who she sees making it to the finale. While Nishant Bhatt & Pratik Sehajpal are her choice of potential finalists, she calls Zeeshan Khan the laziest member in the house and Divya Agarwal the one who creates the most fights.

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Urfi Javed has played Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and other parts in shows like Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2.

