Rakhi Sawant is one Indian Television/Bollywood entertainer who never fails to astonish and leave us with a smile on our face every time she does something. Recently, Rakhi visited the Bigg Boss OTT house dressed in a Spiderman costume and put up a show for the media present there demanding an answer from Bigg Boss as to why she wasn’t invited on the show while Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

During a recent interaction, this former Bigg Boss contestant opened up about her recent antics. She also spoke about who she would tie a rakhi to as Rakshabandhan is only a few days away.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakhi Sawant said, “Everybody was laughing, everybody was surprised that how did this International spiderman come here? Everyone was very stressed out but when they saw me there was a big smile on their face. I didn’t expect that they’ll love my look this much.”

With Rakshabandhan just a couple of days away, Rakhi Sawant opened up about her plans for the day. Sharing them, she said, “I’ll tie Rakhi to Vikas Gupta, he has done a lot for me, and I’ll tie it to my brother Rakesh, and Sanjay Dada.” For the unversed, Vikas and Rakhi share a great friendship that was cemented during their BB days

Furthermore, Rakhi also mentioned that she would love to tie Rakhi to Salman Khan because he gave a new life to her mother. She said, “I want to tie a rakhi to Salman bhai because he gave a new life to my mother.I wish someone can make a customized Rakhi with Salman’s photo on it.” In a previous conversation, Rakhi called Salman and Sohail Khan her ‘God brothers’ and said, “Salman Khan and Sohail Bhai have done a lot for me. They always tell whatever we do there is no need to talk about it. That’s why I want to keep it personal. But yes they have helped me a lot.”

