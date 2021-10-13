The Kapil Sharma Show being is A-list celebrities each week for some fun chats as well as a lot more memorable moments for the viewers watching it. While the show is fun, the BTS is even funnier. In a recent video shared by Archana Puran Singh, we see that this week’s guest is Juhi Chawla.

In the BTS video shared, we see Juhi fumbling as she forgets her light before comedian Sudesh Lehri left her stunt by mentioning her husband Jay Mehta. Read on to know it all.

In the BTS reel shared by Archana Puran Singh on Instagram, we see Juhi Chawla all set to make a reel on The Kapil Sharma Show before she forgets her line and redelivers them. The video, though it originally sees her fumbling and then asking the person taking the video to start afresh, sees her reveal that late actor Dara Singh, not actor Shah Rukh Khan, was the first choice for the lead role in Darr.

This BTS The Kapil Sharma Show video then sees Sudesh Lehri enter the frame and them mimick Dara Singh before reciting a few lines from Darr. We hear Sudesh deliver some lines from the film to Juhi Chawla saying, “Tu hai meri Kiran, tu hai meri Kiran, tu hai meri Kiran.” He concludes it by adding, “Jay Mehta.” Hearing this, Juhi is seen shocked and she asks him, “Kya (What)?” He responds to it with an ‘aaho’, and her replying with ‘oho’, before they burst into laughter.

Check out the video here:

Talking about the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Juhi Chawla will be seen alongside actors Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo. The episode will also be seen dancing with cast member Krushna Abhishek.

