KBC 13: Hema Malini & Ramesh Sippy To Relive 'Sholay' With Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood diva Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be coming on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ to celebrate 46 years of the iconic and record-breaking film ‘Sholay’. They will be seen as special guests in the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of ‘KBC 13’.

Advertisement

Hema Malini and ‘Sholay’ director Ramesh Sippy will be seen sharing fun camaraderie on the show as they go back in time, reliving the good old days of shooting the film. The trio – Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be seen sharing various unknown facts and details about the film and what actually happened ‘behind the scenes’.

Advertisement

Not only this, Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen recreating a moment from their iconic song ‘Dilbar Mere’. The director will also be challenging Amitabh and Hema to enact scenes from the popular film as well.

Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be on the hot seat playing a game with host Amitabh Bachchan and will be donating the winning amount for a social cause.

‘KBC 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ will air on October 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previously, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a sneak-peek into megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday with a picture she shared on social media.

Just like every year, Aishwarya posted a picture of her father-in-law who is seen posing with his granddaughter Aaradhya. The two are hugging each other and smiling at the camera.

For the caption, Aishwarya wrote: “Happy happy birthday dearest darling Dadajii-Pa. Love you forever and beyond.”

Aishwarya along with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya returned from their Paris-Dubai trip right in before Amitabh’s 79th birthday on Monday.

The cine icon took to his Instagram account to thank his fans and friends for their wishes.

He shared a picture of himself and wrote: “My gratitude for the love you give me… I shall never be able to repay it .. nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection…

“Your greetings today have been immense… I cannot respond to all of them, but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response ..”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Has Started Liking Shamita Shetty? Tejasswi Prakash Turns The Cupid!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube