How many Dhoom fans here? Well, the craze of the cool sports bikes and amazingly unique thefts had taken over our minds back then. From John Abraham’s s*xy physique, Hrithik Roshan’s crazy looks to Aamir Khan’s superb acrobats, we have loved the franchise in all its forms. Just imagine the craze if we tell you that the newest actors to join this tribe is going to be Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar?

Yes! You heard that right. Well, no, you may not completely be correct, but fans might want to see this duo together in the fourth instalment of the superhit film. At least, that is what the fan poster indicates.

Recently a poster of Dhoom 4 with Salman Khan went viral on social media. He was listed as a star in the franchise’s fourth instalment on the poster. It’s actually a fan-made poster that’s making the rounds on the internet. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has not made any casting announcements for this film yet. In fact, we have no clue if a fourth part will be made or not? But fans love this, and some even went to state that Akshay Kumar should be cast with the Dabangg actor.

Take a look at the fan reaction to the fake poster of Dhoom 4 below:

#dhoom4 salman khan in dhoom 4

I can't wait for it 😍 pic.twitter.com/ArYprLSsXq — Manu Rajawat (@manu_rajawat7) June 4, 2021

Big & Breaking News :- #AkshayKumar Sir meeting with #AdityaChopra …!!#Dhoom4 Almost Confirm 🔥 Dil thaam ke baithiye pic.twitter.com/SN0RPR2d3c — 𝑨𝒌𝒌𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝑲𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒍 𝑲𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓🐇 (@iamkapilkumar__) June 7, 2021

These tweets are proof enough for us to understand that the fans are more than happy to see Salman and Akshay in the fourth instalment. Makers, we hope you are making a note.

Talking about Dhoom, an action thriller franchise has grown to become the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film franchise. Vijay Krishna Acharya wrote and directed Dhoom 3, which Aditya Chopra produced. Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Uday Chopra were among the cast members. Dhoom 3 is the third instalment in the Dhoom series and the sequel to Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2(2006).

