Shefali Shah is ageing like a fine wine. She has always been known for her versatility, but it’s the projects like Dil Dhadakne, Delhi Crime, that have brought her into the much-deserved limelight. Her filmography screams about her range, but on two occasions, she missed out on a big opportunity.

The Satya actress herself recently revealed of being approached for content-driven films like Kapoor & Sons and Neerja. Surprisingly, Shefali rejected both films as the role didn’t strike her that well. It was during a recent Q & A session on Instagram where she was asked if she has rejected any films that went on to become huge hits.

Replying to the user, Shefali Shah named Kapoor & Sons and Neerja. Speaking about her script choices, Shefali said, “What really hits me in my heart and gut, I will do it.” She even replied to a user who asked her for some acting tips by quoting, “Everyone makes their own path and learning. In fact, I am still learning myself. What tip I will give to someone. I absolutely have no tips.”

On the work front, Shefali Shah will be seen in Delhi Crime 2 (web series) and Darlings (film). Speaking on a bunch of exciting projects, she said, “Super super excited and thrilled for all the work I’m doing this year. It’s the kind of work I’ve waited for so long. Humans, darlings, Delhi Crime 2…. and some more…. all being fantastic scripts and roles and incredible makers and talent to work with. It’s a feast !!!”

“I don’t want to limit myself by asking or wishing for certain kinds of roles. I’m greedy as an actor. And any role that excites me, hits me hard in my gut, surprises and challenges me. Whether it’s an alien, Juliet or sofa,” she added.

