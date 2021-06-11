Kamaal R Khan is trying everything within his power to affect Salman Khan. Despite a legal proceeding, the self-proclaimed critic has been taking indirect digs on Twitter. After Salim Khan, Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan – KRK has now dragged Katrina Kaif in the matter. Just not that, he has a message for Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Read on for all the details!

For the longest time, there were rumours that Salman and Katrina were dating each other. The duo worked on multiple projects together including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat amongst others. The gossip mill still has it that the superstar has a soft corner for the leading lady despite their split. Kat, on the other hand, went onto date Ranbir Kapoor and is currently with Vicky Kaushal (Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed the same recently).

Salman Khan is known to be someone in power. His personality, aura as well as position intimidates many. Now, Kamaal R Khan has indirectly lauded Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for dating Katrina Kaif irrespective of the fear in his latest tweet.

KRK tweeted a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and wrote, “Aap Dono Launde Nidar Aur Bahadur Ho! Bilkul Sahi Kiya Aap Dono Ne. My salute to both of you.”

Aap Dono Launde Nidar Aur Bahadur Ho! Bilkul Sahi Kiya Aap Dono Ne. My salute to both of you. pic.twitter.com/UvYjDQ85rt — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 10, 2021

The tweet currently has 1.2K likes and 117 comments. Netizens were divided over Kamaal’s post. Some praised him while others slammed him!

A user commented, “#KRK you need 14 rabies injection ….not on your tummy…..on your bumb…… Bc…#KrkKutta”

Another wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor career finished due to he dated Salman’s girlfriend Katrina n now same mistake Vicky is making! Hope he will be finish soon, otherwise he would comeback, and this krk pakka pitega is baar, is baar ye bhai k emotions se khel gya…”

“salmon bhai be like: marna hai kya b*dk daar nahi lagta,” commented a netizen.

