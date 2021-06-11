Salman Khan is facing a hard time in delivering some universally appealing films. His recent projects like Dabangg 3 and Radhe might have pulled off good economics, the audience is quite unhappy with what the star is serving them. Now, the latest we hear is about his upcoming projects which will be announced next month.

Yes, the Dabangg actor is coming up with two big announcements in July. Interestingly, he is already jam-packed with a bunch of biggies and two new projects are just to fill up his remaining dates. Amongst two new announcements, one is said to be a Hindi remake of Master which had Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead.

Speaking more about Master remake, everyone knows that Salman Khan has been approached to play the protagonist and hunt for the antagonist is still one. The lockdown of COVID’s second wave slowed the project a bit, but now, everything is falling in place.

A source close to the development states, “The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed venture was shown to Salman earlier this year before the junta curfew was imposed. It revolves around alcoholic professor JD, portrayed by Vijay, who takes up a teaching job at a juvenile home. Salman was excited about the movie and agreed to do it in principle. But things did not progress swiftly due to the lockdown. Now, the producers will meet him again to discuss the minor tweaks in the script, the possible dates for the shoot and the director,” reports Mid Day.

“By the month-end, the Khandaan will head to Goa for a vacation. If all goes well, after returning from the holiday, he will announce his new releases. Meanwhile, the producers of the Master remake are scouting for an A-list star who can reprise Vijay Sethupathi’s role and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Salman,” adds the source.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim, Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3, Sajid Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2. He also has Sooraj Barjatya’s next in his kitty.

