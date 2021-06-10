Manoj Bajpayee has been making a lot of noise lately over The Family Man 2. The Amazon Prime Video witnessed him revive his role as Srikant Tiwari and leave fans thrilled yet again! But what is now creating is buzz is the background of his wife, Shabana. Many wouldn’t know that the beauty has previously romanced Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol and Hrithik Roshan! Read on for details!

Advertisement

Shabana, also known as Neha was a popular actress back in the 90s and early 2000s. She made her acting debut opposite Bobby Deol in the film Kareeb. It was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and released in 1998.

Advertisement

Just not that, Manoj Bajpayee’s wife later went onto romance Ajay Devgn. Shabana was the leading lady opposite Ajay Devgn in Hogi Jeet Pyaar Ki (1999). The film was a semi-hit at the box office. Her tremendous portrayal even bagged her Fiza opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2000. The song Aaja Mahiya featuring the duo was viral amongst the viewers and one couldn’t miss out on the sizzling chemistry.

Apart from the above, Shabana aka Neha was also a part of Ehsaas: The Feeling, Rahul, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Aatma and Acid Factory.

The actress took a break from acting to take care of her little daughter. Shabana did hint that she would be back once her daughter is all grown up but was always open to ads and other small gigs.

Manoj Bajpayee and Neha met each other post the Kareeb film. Many wouldn’t know but Kareeb and The Family Man actor’s Satya were released within a gap of a month.

“Manoj and I understand each other well. We do not mix our professional and personal lives. We have a very healthy relationship,” Shabana had said during an interview back in 2006.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Shaan Failed To Recognise Yo Yo Honey Singh & Left Him Upset: “Felt Like An Idiot”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube