The much-awaited Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2 was released last week and it has managed to keep the bar high for entertainment and thrill. All the cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary were praised for their performance.

Critics and audiences not only praised Raj & DK’s brilliant storytelling but also appreciated Samantha’s brilliant performance. The popular south actress played the role of Raji, an LTTE terrorist/freedom fighter in the series while Manoj returned to the role of a middle-class family man who works with Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). Now the latest report reveals the salaries of the main cast.

As per a report by Great Andhra, Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the role of Srikanth Tiwari, earned Rs 10 crore for season 2 while Samantha Akkineni earned Rs 3-4 crore for the role. Priyamani, who played the role of Suchi- wife of Srikanth Tiwari, earned a paycheque of Rs 80 lakh.

Sharib Hashmi, who plays the role of JK Talpade, took home Rs 65 lakh, while Darshan Kumar (Major Sameer) charged Rs one crore for the role. Sharad Kelkar, who played the role of Arvind, was paid Rs 1.6 crore and Ashlesha Thakur received Rs 50 Lakh. Sunny Hinduja, who played the role of Milind, was paid Rs 60 lakh as per the report.

Last week, Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram to remind fans of the date of release and shared a picture that read, “The Family Man Season 2 … June 4.” Alongside the picture, he wrote, “So the day is finally here… Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, The Family Man Season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet.”

He also wrote, “These are difficult times for all of us. There isn’t anyone amongst us untouched by loss and suffering. While we mourn the tragic loss of lives, we are grateful for the heroic actions and courage of the frontline workers and everyone working tirelessly to provide aid during these times. For all of us, staying positive and optimistic has possibly been the hardest. The only thing that has kept us going through all of it is the constant love and appreciation (and the constant pressure) that we have received from every one of you.”

Manoj Bajpayee then concluded the post, “Season 2 drops at midnight. And one thing is overwhelmingly clear: The Family Man now belongs to you, the audience, and all its fans. We remain forever humbled by all the love we have received.”

