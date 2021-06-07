A while ago, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation about the country’s vaccine policy and also urged all to continue to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. One of the announcements he made during this interaction was that the Centre would provide free vaccines to all states to vaccine those above the age of 18 years at government facilities.

Advertisement

While this facility will be put into effect from June 21, Twitter has become a battleground for memers who have taken a dig at those who have already been injected with the vaccine. Some other memes on social media also featured people not interested in what was being said. Scroll down and have a look at them below.

Advertisement

Sharing their views on PM Narendra Modi making the vaccine free for those over 18 years now, one Twitter along with a picture user wrote, “*PM Narendra Modi announces free vaccine for public*Those who have already took vaccine by paying money: #ModiSpeech” The text in the picture reads, “Yeh ap k sath 1 chota sa prank hua hai Woh udhr camera ki trf dekh kr hath hila dena.”

Another user tweeted a picture of the viral Vivah meme but with the text on the picture reading, “Jal lijiye, thak gaye honge fakte fakte.” A third user in, response to PM Narendra Modi’s speech, shared an image of a very sleepy Mr Bean and captioned it, “When you try your best to listen to #ModiSpeech”

*PM Narendra Modi announces free vaccine for public* Those who have already took vaccine by paying money : #ModiSpeech pic.twitter.com/6xRXX11EXU — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) June 7, 2021

Another user shared a still from the Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 while reacting to PM Narendra Modi’s speech. They simply captioned it, “Summary todays speech,” Another wrote, “Meanwhile State governments to Modi ji !” A Twitter also sharing their views on the same wrote, “Middle class to Modi after speech:” with a picture reading “Aspse better umeed kiye the hum.”

Meanwhile State governments to Modi ji !😆#ModiSpeech pic.twitter.com/q8XfjPtuIh — Thanos Pandit (parody) (@Thanos_pandith) June 7, 2021

What are your thoughts on this move by PM Narendra Modi? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ekta Kapoor On Her Content: “I Do Not Judge Anyone, Perhaps That Is Why I Can Make Naagin”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube