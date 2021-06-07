Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame Mohit Raina has filed a case against an actress Sara Sharma and four others for extortion at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai. The actor filed the case based on a shocking claim made by the actress who claims to be his well-wisher.

As per the latest report, Sara Sharma a few days ago alleged that Mohit’s life was in danger and he was likely to kill himself like Sushant Singh Rajput. She even started a Mohit Bachao campaign on social media. Scroll down to know more.

According to the Times of India report, Goregaon police has recorded his statement and registered a case against Sara Sharma and her associates Parveen Sharma, Ashiv Sharma and Mithilesh Tiwari. A case of criminal conspiracy has been charged against them for giving false information to the police, threatening and demanding ransom from the Mohit Raina.

DCP Chaitanya confirmed said, “an offence has been registered under section 384 of the IPC against four accused at Goregoan police on June 6 on orders of the court under section 156 ( 3) CrPC.” He also said that the case has been registered on June 6 at Goregaon Police station after the orders from the court. The report further mentioned Mohit Raina’s confirmation about the case.

He said, “I confirm that I am currently embroiled in a legal battle. I have preferred a suit as well as an FIR in the said matter. However, since the matter is sub-judice before the Hon’ble High Court of Bombay I shall be unable to comment upon the details of said case. I thank you for your patience and support.”

Mohit Raina is well known for playing the role of Mahadev in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Apart from that he also made his Bollywood debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike and Netflix drama Mrs Serial Killer. The actor has also been filming for Shiddat with Diana Penty.

On the other hand, Sara Sharma is reportedly working in the Telugu film industry.

