Kareena Kapoor Khan is well known for speaking her mind never worrying about repercussions about her words on others and herself. The actress, who had made a lot of headlines for her statement, once allegedly took an indirect jibe at Vidya Balan during an event. Scroll down to know more.

It was when Kareena was making waves with her zero size figure and sexy frame for her film Tashan. Vidya Balan, on the other hand, was making headlines for putting weight on her film Dirty Picture. Interestingly, both actresses were once allegedly involved with Shahid Kapoor which also led to a strange equation with each other.

During an event, Kareena Kapoor Khan had said that actresses who gain weight for roles and say they are comfortable are all talking nonsense. As reported by Zoom Tv Entertainment, Bebo said, “Being fat is not sexy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is sexy, but fat is out. Any woman who says she doesn’t want to be thin is talking nonsense. It’s every girl’s dream. It may be a trend now with some actresses, but I definitely don’t want to look plump or fat!”

Later Vidya Balan too gave a befitting reply to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s statement during a conversation with Times Of India. She said, “It can’t get dirtier than ‘The Dirty Picture’. They could make a ‘Heroine’ but no one will be able to make ‘The Dirty Picture'”.

Kareena had previously taken pot-shots at Vidya Balan for her weight gain. On Koffee with Karan, the filmmaker once asked her what would she do if she woke up as Vidya Balan, Kareena had unabashedly said, “I would feel dirty!” Ouch! That was a mean one!”

