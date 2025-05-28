Salman Khan may have a bold, hot-headed nature, but deep down, he is intensely emotional. The Dabaang actor cherishes every relationship in his life. He has a huge admiration for his father, Salim Khan, and mother, Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan. But just like every father-son relationship, Salman Khan also once had a fallout with his father, Salim Khan, and the reason was his stepmother, Helen Richardson.

Salman Khan was completely shattered when he learnt of his father marrying Helen in 1981. Salim Khan was married to Sushila for the past 17 years and had four children: Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz, and Alvira. However, Salim, who was one-half of the iconic screenwriter duo of Salim-Javed, developed good relations within the industry after achieving success. He had come close to Helen in the late 1970s and decided to marry her around 1980.

Salman Khan Was Heartbroken After Learning Of Salim Khan’s Second Marriage

When the news reached Salman, he was devastated. He couldn’t process the fact that his father had brought another woman into their lives despite being married once. Salman is a mama’s boy and couldn’t see her hurt. He once revealed that the whole family was against Salim’s second marriage. “My mom’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t say why; I don’t think explanations are needed. We get along very well because basically, I’m a mama’s boy. I can’t bear to see her unhappy. She was very hurt when my father married again. I’d hate it when she’d wait up for him to come home,” ” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow noopener”Masala quoted Salman Khan.

Helen Felt Guilty Of Hurting For Emotionally Hurting Salman Khan’s Family

Helen, too, felt guilty of spoiling Salim Khan’s relations with his family. In an old interview, as reported by IBTimes, the veteran actress said she felt guilty of tying the knot with a married man in the beginning. “The fact that Salim was a married man did disturb me, and I did feel guilty in the beginning. Something about Salim set him apart from the rest of the industry men. I respected him tremendously as he tried to help me out without trying to exploit me,” she said.

The Khan Family Soon Accepted Helen As Part Of The Family

As time heals everything, Salman Khan’s family also got over Salim Khan’s second marriage and accepted Helen as part of their life. Today, Salman has enormous respect for Helen, and she is always seen in family photographs shared by the actor on social media. In the end, all is well within the Khan family.

