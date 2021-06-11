Choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza had treated us with many dance films like ABCD, ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. While many people wish to star in his dance films, one Bollywood actor who had a similar wish was the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

During a recent conversation, Remo opened up about the time the Chhichhore actor expressed his wish to do a ‘dance film together.’ He also spoke about how that conversation still gives him ‘goosebumps’ and what he thinks of SSR as a dancer. Read the chat below.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Remo D’Souza spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput while conversing with a leading daily. The choreographer turned director said, “Sushant wanted to do a dance film. When he had come on my show, Dance+, for the promotion of one of his movies, he had asked me to work on a dance film with him. I wish I could have.”

Recalling his last meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput, Remo D’Souza said, “Sushant had casually told me, ‘Sir, you know I am a good dancer, let’s do a dance film together.’ I get goosebumps when I think of that conversation.”

Talking about how impressive Sushant was as a dancer, Remo D’Souza told the publication, “Sushant was an amazing dancer. Right from his first performance on JDJ (Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa), we knew he had the potential to win. To me, he was a winner. In fact, I was surprised he lost. He was such a good-looking boy, who owned the stage each time he stepped on it… I’ve always believed that either you are a born dancer or you are a trained dancer. Sushant was a blend of both. He was the perfect mix, someone who learned different forms and performed them with perfection. You could see the finish and finesse, something that I saw while he scorched the JDJ dance floor.”

Sushant Singh Rajput participated in the fourth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and was the first-runner up. Remo was one of the judges of the reality show. June 14, 2021, will mark the first death anniversary of SSR. Last year, the actor was found dead at his Bandra home, and an investigation had been on ever since.

