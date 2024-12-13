It’s been a tough time for Varun Dhawan as the actor hasn’t witnessed anything big theatrically. Yes, he was appreciated for his cameo in Stree 2, but if we talk about the films featuring him in a main role, he is having a dry spell at the box office. So, all eyes are now set on how Baby John, which is releasing in theatres on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. Can it change the fortunes of the actor? Let’s discuss it below!

Varun started his acting journey on a promising note with a winner like The Student Of The Year (2012). Later, with his script choices, the actor proved that he had a sense of choosing commercially viable films. After his debut, he didn’t give a single flop in the next 6 years. In this span, he had 10 theatrical releases, and not a single film was a theatrical failure.

Varun Dhawan’s unbeatable streak ended with Sui Dhaaga, his last clean hit at the Indian box office. The film, released in 2018, earned 79.02 crore net in India and was a hit. After this film, the actor hasn’t delivered a clean hit. His Kalank and Street Dancer 3D were theatrical failures. His Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya were just average affairs. In between, there were Coolie No. 1 and Bawaal, but these two films were not released in theatres and premiered directly on OTT.

So, as we can see, Varun Dhawan has been missing a hit film for six years now, and all hopes are from Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the film is an adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri and promises to present Varun in a never-seen-before massy role. So far, the reception of the film’s promotional material has been favorable, and the film has created good hype.

Baby John could be a game-changer for Varun Dhawan if the content is good. However, to make a space for itself at the Indian box office, the film will need to battle Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which is expected to be a crowd-puller for the next few weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Enters The 700 Crore Club In Style, Just 35.75 Crores Away From RRR

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News