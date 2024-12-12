Baby John is the film everyone looks forward to. The month of December has witnessed big films over the years, but this year, there’s only one film from Bollywood in the form of the Varun Dhawan starrer. However, there’s no surprise about this move as everyone was quite aware of a typhoon named Pushpa 2, which arrived on December 5. Will Varun’s film sustain this force and pull off a good number at the box office on day 1? Let’s find out how the trailer has set the momentum for the film!

Varun Dhawan is returning to the big screen after a two-year gap, as he was last seen in Bhediya (2022). Yes, he had Bawaal last year, but that film went straight to OTT. After such a long gap, fans are excited to watch the actor in theatres, and going by the first impression, the actor has chosen the right film for a strong comeback.

With Pushpa 2’s crazy response, it’s once again clear that the Hindi audience is hungry for an out-and-out commercial entertainer. If done well, Baby John has the potential to earn big. Going by the recently released trailer, one thing is clear: we’ll witness Varun in a never-seen-before avatar. The driving force will be action sequences and Varun’s presentation as a hero. Even Jackie Shroff is looking really menacing as a villain. And, of course, Salman Khan’s cameo is an added plus.

The trailer of Baby John isn’t extraordinary, but it has been cut well to generate excitement at the ground level. However, the film is going to face two major hurdles during its run at the box office. The first is that it’s a remake/adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri, and this has already created a dicey situation for the film. We have seen how Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha tanked despite being made well. Even Theri has been watched by many in Hindi, and it’ll be interesting to see how this Varun Dhawan starrer tackles that.

Another thing is that Pushpa 2 (Hindi) will enjoy a strong run for long. By the time Baby John hits theatres, the madness for Allu Arjun’s film is expected to go down a bit, but it will still be a major competition.

As far as the day 1 collection is concerned, Baby John looks comfortable as it will benefit from the Christmas holiday. The trailer has created a positive impact and will help the film earn 12-15 crore net at the Indian box office. Further, word-of-mouth will decide everything.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Unleashes 1000 Crore Milestone In Record-Time, Maintains Per-Day Average Of An Earth-Shattering 147 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News