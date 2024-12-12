Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has finally made the much-awaited entry into the 1000-crore club. After an all-time record opening, a stronghold was much-needed during the entire weekend and over weekdays, and that has helped the film achieve the milestone of 1000 crores in record time. With this, it has become the 8th film in the history of Indian cinema to score 1000 crores at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

The Pushpa sequel started its journey by earning 281.41 crore gross globally. In the past, we have seen that after an extraordinary start, films go downhill from the next day, but in this case, the performance has been super-consistent. The film maintained a strong grip in India and overseas during the first 7 days, taking the domestic total close to 700 crore net and international tally above 200 crore gross.

As per the latest collection update of day 7, Pushpa 2 did a business of 49.56 crore gross (42 crore net) in India and 12 crore gross in overseas, thus earning an overall 61.56 crore gross globally. Including these numbers, the total sum at the Indian box office stands at a whopping 825.11 crore gross (699.25 crore net) in India. In overseas, the total stands at 209 crore gross.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at an unbelievable 1034.11 crore gross after 7 days. With this, Pushpa 2 has marked the fastest entry into the 1000-crore club. The previous best was Baahubali 2, which achieved this feat in 10 days. RRR achieved the milestone in 16 days. KGF Chapter 2 and Kalki 2898 AD also achieved the feat in 16 days. If we calculate the per-day average, the magnum opus earned a massive 147.56 crore gross on each day.

Pushpa 2 also became the 8th Indian film to earn 1000 crores globally, after Baahubali 2, Dangal, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pathaan, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD. For Tollywood, it’s the fourth film to achieve the feat after Baahubali 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD. Also, it’s Allu Arjun’s debut 1000 crore grosser.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the Pushpa sequel:

India net- 699.25 crores

India gross- 825.11 crores

Overseas gross- 209 crores

Worldwide gross- 1034.11 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Akhanda 2 VS Vishwambhara Is Happening? Here’s What Happened When Nandamuri Balakrishna & Chiranjeevi Clashed Last Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News